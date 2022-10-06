Kreindler & Kreindler Seeks Stay Of 9/11 Depo Leak Sanctions

By Gina Kim (October 6, 2022, 4:57 PM EDT) -- Kreindler & Kreindler LLP on Tuesday asked a New York federal judge to stay a sanction order over the leak of a deposition from the 9/11 multidistrict litigation, contending the rule on which the sanction order was based doesn't allow the court to sanction a law firm....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS