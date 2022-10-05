SAS Reaches Ch. 11 Lease Amendment Deal For 36 Aircraft

By Vince Sullivan (October 5, 2022, 6:51 PM EDT) -- Scandinavia airline SAS AB announced Wednesday it had reached agreements with 10 aircraft lessors to amend leases covering 36 planes in its fleet as it continues to pursue cost-cutting measures as part of its restructuring efforts....

