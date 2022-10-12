Investment Firm Says €1M Deferred Salary Was Conditional

By Silvia Martelli (October 12, 2022, 6:15 PM BST) -- A European investment firm has denied an attempt by a former executive to force it to pay out more than €1 million ($1 million) in bonuses and deferred salary payments, saying that compensation was conditional on having sufficient profits to do so....

