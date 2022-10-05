GSA Says Task Order Properly Fit Under Gov't-Wide Contract

By Daniel Wilson (October 5, 2022, 8:25 PM EDT) -- The General Services Administration has urged the Court of Federal Claims to rule that a pending task order fits within the scope of an overarching professional services contract, saying the deal is mostly for engineering services and not information technology services....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS