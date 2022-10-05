DeFi Groups Push Back On How CFTC Served Suit

By Sarah Jarvis (October 5, 2022, 9:44 PM EDT) -- Two decentralized finance advocacy groups have asked a California federal court to let them file amicus briefs in the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's suit against a ​​decentralized autonomous organization, arguing the agency shouldn't be allowed to serve the organization with legal papers through a chat box on the defendant's website....

