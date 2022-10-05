Pot Co. Canopy, Manager Ink Deal To End Workplace Bias Suit

By Abby Wargo (October 5, 2022, 6:03 PM EDT) -- Cannabis company Canopy Growth USA LLC and a former events manager who claimed she was mocked for her accent and fired because she was Latina have agreed to end her suit, according to a Wednesday filing in Texas federal court....

