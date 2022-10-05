Biotech Asks Albright To Triple LabCorp IP Damages To $817M

By Lauren Berg (October 5, 2022, 11:05 PM EDT) -- A small biotech business that won a $272 million verdict last month against LabCorp on Wednesday asked U.S. District Court Judge Alan Albright to triple the damages the jury awarded over its finding that LabCorp willfully infringed a patent covering a genetic disorder testing method, saying it deserves $817 million instead....

