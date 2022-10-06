Walmart 'Feigns Indignation' In Money Transfer Suit, FTC Says

By Gianna Ferrarin (October 6, 2022, 7:49 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday slammed Walmart's characterization of the agency's suit against the retail giant as an "overreach," arguing that it has the constitutional authority to hold Walmart responsible for not preventing what it claims are hundreds of millions of dollars in fraudulent money transfers....

