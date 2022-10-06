Camden Diocese Calls Ch. 11 Plan Best To Address Abuse

By Vince Sullivan (October 6, 2022, 4:34 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for the bankrupt Diocese of Camden told a New Jersey judge Thursday that its plan to channel hundreds of claims for sexual abuse into an $87.5 million settlement fund is the best way to address the wrongs of the past and prevent future abuse....

