NJ Panel Tosses Order That 'Gutted' Retiree Benefits Plan

By Ryan Harroff (October 7, 2022, 3:24 PM EDT) -- The Chancery Division of New Jersey's Superior Court was wrong to back an arbitration order rejecting an approved drug list from the benefits for retired Newark fire officers because it "gutted" the plan and removed the "blueprint" for the safe dispensation of medication, an appeals panel ruled Thursday....

