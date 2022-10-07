Prince Harry, UK Celebs Hit Daily Mail With Privacy Suits

By Allison Grande (October 7, 2022, 12:19 AM BST) -- Prince Harry, singer Elton John, actress Elizabeth Hurley and several others are pressing new lawsuits accusing the parent company of the Daily Mail newspaper group of tapping their phones, bugging their cars, paying off cops and engaging in other "highly distressing" tactics to invade their privacy. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS