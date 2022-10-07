NY Bank Settles State Regulators' Auto Loan Bias Claims

By Emilie Ruscoe (October 7, 2022, 5:06 PM EDT) -- A community bank in a moneyed enclave in New York's Hudson Valley has agreed to pay the state's financial services regulator $950,000 to end claims that its auto lending policies enabled car dealers to mark up consumer interest rates in a manner that led to discrimination against minority borrowers, the regulator has announced....

