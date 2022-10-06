401(k) Co. Fights DOL's Bid To Nix Suit Over Crypto Warning

By Sarah Jarvis (October 6, 2022, 8:27 PM EDT) -- Retirement plan provider ForUsAll Inc. on Thursday pushed back against the U.S. Department of Labor's bid to toss a lawsuit challenging its warnings about the volatility of 401(k) crypto plans, arguing that granting the government's motion would "invite a brave new world of agency lawlessness."...

