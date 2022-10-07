Jury Sides With Fired Sam's Club Worker In Retaliation Suit

By Patrick Hoff (October 7, 2022, 2:31 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal jury found that Sam's Club fired an employee because she reported that colleagues were asking and making comments about her sex life, saying the retailer should pay $250,000 for the ex-worker's emotional pain....

