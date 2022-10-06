Indirect Salmon Buyers Hatch $33M Deal In Price-Fixing Suit

By Gina Kim (October 6, 2022, 9:50 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of indirect salmon buyers asked a Florida federal judge Thursday to preliminarily bless a $33 million deal to resolve antitrust claims against Norwegian salmon-farming companies, noting that reviewing documents in the case posed a great challenge considering the communications were largely in Norwegian and had to be translated....

