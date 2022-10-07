'Destiny 2' Maker Slams 'Weaponized' Cheat Code Countersuit

By Danielle Ferguson (October 7, 2022, 3:49 PM EDT) -- Bungie Inc., the maker of video game Destiny 2, has asked a Washington federal judge to permanently toss Phoenix Digital's computer fraud and abuse counterclaims, because of now-deleted emails sent by a Phoenix Digital managing member admitting they were an attempt to "weaponize" the allegations to "get away with" claims they know are false....

