D&O Insurer Challenges Amid Market, Economic Turbulence

By Nessim Mezrahi and Stephen Sigrist (October 11, 2022, 3:17 PM EDT) -- The slip from record market capitalizations for U.S.-listed companies during the second quarter, compounded by high litigation exposure and potential claim severity of private Rule 10b-5 securities class actions, leaves insurance carriers and issuers facing a post-pandemic economic contraction as corporate America grapples with the arduous institutionalization of environmental, social and governance amid a new Cold War.[1]...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS