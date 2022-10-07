LG Can't Duck Another Suit Claiming Defective Battery

By Emily Field (October 7, 2022, 10:20 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court on Thursday said LG Chem Ltd. must face a man's suit alleging that he was injured by a defective LG battery in a vaping device, finding that the company fostered a market for its products in Texas....

