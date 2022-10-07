Investment Adviser Sues Newmark, Cantor CEO In Chancery

By Jeff Montgomery (October 7, 2022, 6:37 PM EDT) -- Cardinal Capital Management LLC sued Newmark Group Inc., Howard Lutnick and other directors and officers in Delaware's Court of Chancery late Friday, publicly claiming only unspecified breaches of fiduciary duty but referencing an earlier derivative suit that targeted a $50 million bonus awarded to Lutnick in December....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS