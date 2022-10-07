Ex-NJ Judge Reprimanded For Leaving Voicemail For Witness

By Bill Wichert (October 7, 2022, 6:42 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court has publicly reprimanded a retired state judge for leaving a voicemail for a witness with respect to a dispute among siblings over the handling of trusts, rejecting the ex-jurist's stance that the message did not represent an improper ex parte communication under the state's judicial ethics rules....

