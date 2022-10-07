OSHA Orders Exxon To Rehire, Pay Whistleblowers $800K

By Abby Wargo (October 7, 2022, 7:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor's job safety division ordered ExxonMobil Corp. to immediately reinstate two scientists and pay them over $800,000 after a federal whistleblower investigation found that the oil and gas giant illegally fired them over suspicions that they leaked information to a news outlet, the agency announced Friday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS