Minn. Judge Ends Migrant Detention Suit, After $80K Deal

By Alyssa Aquino (October 7, 2022, 7:43 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota federal judge ended an American Civil Liberties Union-backed suit alleging that U.S. Customs and Border Protection assaulted and degraded two teenagers in its custody, after the agency agreed to pay the girls $80,000 to resolve the claims....

