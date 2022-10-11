Justices Ponder Broader Impacts Of Case Beyond Pork

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (October 11, 2022, 4:28 PM EDT) -- U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday expressed concerns about the potential for states to weaponize their lawmaking against other states as they weighed whether to revive pork producers' challenge to a California animal care law that allegedly violates the Constitution by drastically increasing costs for out-of-state farmers....

