DC Circ. Mulls Sikhs' Bid To Start Marine Training With Beards

By Katie Buehler (October 11, 2022, 8:13 PM EDT) -- A D.C. Circuit panel seemed torn Tuesday over a request by three Sikhs for a court order that would allow them to start U.S. Marine Corps boot camp with uncut hair and beards while they appeal a related policy, expressing concern that such an order would essentially moot the lawsuit....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS