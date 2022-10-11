Insurer Scores Win In Paper Waste Disposal Coverage Fight

By Ganesh Setty (October 11, 2022, 6:56 PM EDT) -- Harleysville Preferred Insurance Co. has no coverage obligations to International Paper Co. in a suit alleging that it was liable for property damage stemming from the release of a paper byproduct, an Alabama federal judge ruled, finding that a pollution exclusion is applicable....

