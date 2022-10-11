Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NY Judge Says Hotels' COVID-19 Losses Aren't Covered

By Elizabeth Daley (October 11, 2022, 5:40 PM EDT) -- A New York state court judge in Manhattan has dismissed seven consolidated suits by New York City hotel owners seeking coverage for COVID-19 pandemic losses, citing an opinion in a prior appellate case as precedent....

