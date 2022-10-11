ITC Takes On Patent Biz's Auto Industry Blitz

By Andrew Karpan (October 11, 2022, 8:29 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission has voted largely to advance a licensing company's efforts to use patents bought from Intel to try to ban imports of vehicles from Mercedes-Benz, Mazda and others, but commissioners split slightly on whether to limit the investigation to the auto industry....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS