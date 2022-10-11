Trader Says HSBC Fired Him For Reporting Front-Running

By Katryna Perera (October 11, 2022, 7:40 PM EDT) -- A former HSBC Securities employee sued the broker-dealer in New York federal court Tuesday for unlawful retaliation, claiming he was fired for blowing the whistle on "rampant front-running" by HSBC traders to benefit the firm's own accounts to the detriment of clients, including the hedge fund Point72....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS