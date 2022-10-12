Family Alleges Forgery In Latest Twist Of NYC Deed Dispute

By Emma Whitford (October 12, 2022, 7:11 PM EDT) -- The 2015 transfer of a Brooklyn, New York, brownstone away from an elderly woman was the result of a forged deed and should therefore be voided, according to new claims in a lengthy and closely watched property ownership battle....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS