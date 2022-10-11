3rd Circ. Upholds Pa. Theft Statute In Deportation Case

By Mike Curley (October 11, 2022, 6:07 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Tuesday upheld the deportation of a Moroccan man who pled guilty to stealing $1,000 worth of drills from Home Depot, saying the state statute for theft does not unconstitutionally force a defendant to prove that they didn't have intent to steal....

