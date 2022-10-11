3rd Circ. Halts Deportation For Haitian Man, Cites Bad Counsel

By David Minsky (October 11, 2022, 8:00 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Tuesday reversed a Board of Immigration Appeals order to deport a Haitian national, ruling he had ineffective counsel and that a lower court judge failed to consider evidence showing he would face physical danger upon returning to his home country following a politically motivated attack in 2014....

