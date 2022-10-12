Farming Group Says Tribe's Water Rights Are Fair Game

By Ali Sullivan (October 12, 2022, 8:57 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge should consider all arguments, including those related to tribal water rights, put forward by a farming interest group in a summary judgment ruling on yearslong litigation over water releases from Upper Klamath Lake, the Oregon-based Klamath Water Users Association said Tuesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS