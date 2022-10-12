Calif. Panel Affirms Tossing Of Luxury Bus Maker's Virus Suit

By Ben Zigterman (October 12, 2022, 7:01 PM EDT) -- A manufacturer of luxury shuttle buses can't revive its COVID-19 coverage lawsuit against Travelers Property Casualty Co. of America, a California appellate panel decided after finding that Grech Motors Inc. didn't allege either physical loss or physical damage....

