Imported File Folders Cutting Into US Market, Industry Claims

By Jennifer Doherty (October 12, 2022, 7:36 PM EDT) -- Paper file folders from China, India and Vietnam are being sold in the United States at less than fair value, according to a domestic industry group that alleged dumping rates of up to 236% in a petition filed Wednesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS