Tops Markets' Ch. 11 Claims Against Morgan Stanley Survive

By Vince Sullivan (October 12, 2022, 7:08 PM EDT) -- A litigation trustee's $375 million in Chapter 11 fraudulent transfer claims against private equity investor Morgan Stanley can continue after a New York bankruptcy judge denied motions to dismiss the suit over a series of dividends that allegedly left debtor Tops Markets insolvent....

