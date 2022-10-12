Commerce Official Tapped As New 'Made In America' Director

By Daniel Wilson (October 12, 2022, 4:40 PM EDT) -- The White House on Wednesday named senior U.S. Department of Commerce official Livia Shmavonian as its new Made in America director, tasked with overseeing implementation of the administration's domestic procurement preferences and requirements....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS