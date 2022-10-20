Lessons From UK-France Court Split On Arbitral Enforcement

By Monique O'Donoghue, Erin Thomas, Catherine Karia and Cherine Foty (October 20, 2022, 5:25 PM EDT) -- When a court has to assess the scope and validity of an agreement to arbitrate, the first step is to identify which system of law the court must apply to answer this question....

