Pa. Panel Says Hyperlinked Arbitration Terms Weaken Rights

By P.J. D'Annunzio (October 12, 2022, 5:45 PM EDT) -- A split Pennsylvania Superior Court panel said some hyperlinked arbitration agreements for ride-hailing services have eroded the constitutional right to trial, holding that the terms and conditions an injured Uber passenger agreed to when signing up for the app did not constitute a valid agreement....

