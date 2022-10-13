Companies Say Mass. Town's Water Pollution Isn't Their Fault

By Chris Villani (October 13, 2022, 6:11 PM EDT) -- A packaging company and a paperboard business told a federal judge Thursday that they should be able to escape a suit brought by two Massachusetts couples over allegedly contaminated drinking water, arguing they cannot be sued for the actions of their separate subsidiary....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS