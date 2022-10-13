Chancery OKs $12.5M Settlement In Ionis-Akcea Merger Suit

By Rose Krebs (October 13, 2022, 4:12 PM EDT) -- A Delaware vice chancellor has approved a $12.5 million settlement to end an Akcea Therapeutics Inc. investor class suit alleging controlling stockholder Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. acquired the balance of Akcea's stock in 2020 at an unfair price....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS