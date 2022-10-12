USTR Introduces New Comment Portal For China Tariff Review

By Jennifer Doherty (October 12, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT) -- The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative announced Wednesday that it is seeking public input to inform its approach to a controversial tariff program that covers upwards of $300 billion worth of imports from China and has sparked lawsuits from more than 3,500 importers....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS