Academic Must Pay For Kidnapping Claim Against Colleague

By Alex Baldwin (October 14, 2022, 4:47 PM BST) -- A senior lecturer at a university in England has been ordered to make a payment to the college and a colleague who he had accused of having kidnapped his children and "manipulated" his wife after his employment lawsuit failed....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS