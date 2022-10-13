The Term: Justices Fear State 'War' Over Morality Laws

Law360 (October 13, 2022, 6:46 PM EDT) -- A California initiative banning pork sold from sows raised in small confined spaces set off a two-hour debate at the U.S. Supreme Court this week, with the justices concerned about an escalatory "war" of morality laws between states with different political leanings. The Term breaks down the case, as well as a pop culture-infused hearing over Andy Warhol's silkscreen of the late singer Prince....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS