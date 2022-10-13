Ex-Owner Fights Puerto Rican Baseball League's Toss Bid

By Donald Morrison (October 13, 2022, 4:49 PM EDT) -- The former owner of a Puerto Rican professional baseball team has urged a federal judge to keep alive a lawsuit stemming from the boycotting of his team and his eventual ouster from the league, calling the argument that a lower court has already dismissed the suit's claims a "transparent" attempt to avoid acknowledging federal antitrust and civil rights claims....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS