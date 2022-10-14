Legal Risks Loom For Employers Protecting Abortion Access

By Kellie Mejdrich (October 14, 2022, 6:22 PM EDT) -- Many employers are taking steps to ensure their workers have access to abortion after the U.S. Supreme Court's June decision allowing states to ban the procedure, despite legal risks including litigation from anti-abortion activists and incurring the ire of the Internal Revenue Service....

