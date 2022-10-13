DOJ Tells 10th Circ. Insulation Antitrust Ruling Was Wrong

By Matthew Perlman (October 13, 2022, 2:28 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice told the Tenth Circuit that a lower court applied the wrong test to claims from Chase Manufacturing Inc. alleging that a Berkshire Hathaway-owned construction supplier illegally coerced distributors not to do business with the rival....

