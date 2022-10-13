Fired Nintendo Game Tester To Get $25K In NLRB Settlement

By Danielle Ferguson (October 13, 2022, 3:36 PM EDT) -- Nintendo of America has agreed to pay a former game tester more than $25,000 in back pay and damages and to post notices informing employees of their right to unionize in order to settle a labor dispute in which it was accused of firing the tester after they asked questions about forming a union....

