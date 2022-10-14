Exporters To US Should Share Importers' Compliance Burdens

By Lawrence Friedman (October 14, 2022, 5:45 PM EDT) -- After 30 years representing importers facing increasingly complex compliance requirements and aggressive enforcement from the U.S. government, one thing is clear: The asymmetries in information and enforcement make importing unfairly risky....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS