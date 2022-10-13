Mallinckrodt Ch. 11 Trustee Settles Acthar Royalty Claims

By Vince Sullivan (October 13, 2022, 5:03 PM EDT) -- The trustee administering the claims of general unsecured creditors under the confirmed plan of drugmaker Mallinckrodt PLC asked a Delaware bankruptcy court for approval Wednesday of a settlement that would resolve royalty claims associated with the company's Acthar gel....

