J&J Ethicon Unit Prevails In 2 Pelvic Mesh Trials

By Jonathan Capriel (October 13, 2022, 8:35 PM EDT) -- Federal juries in Arkansas and Texas this week cleared Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiary of liability in two lawsuits over pelvic mesh devices used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women, finding claims of design defects unconvincing....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS